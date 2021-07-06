True to the Game 3 release date: Cast, plot and latest news

Despite its relatively modest budget and a limited theatre run, the first True to the Game movie amassed box office success and a loyal fanbase when it was released back in 2017.

A second film – titled True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story – followed in November 2020, and now a third is on its way, eyeing a release date this summer.

While fans of the Terri Woods’ novels the film series is based on will already have an inkling of what’s in store for heroine Gena (Erica Peeples) and drug lord Qua (Columbus Short), viewers will be keen to catch up with the pair after the sequel’s cliffhanger ending.

Here’s everything we know so far about True to the Game 3.

True to the Game 3 release date: When does it come out?

According to IMDb, the film is expected to be released in theatres on 13th August in the US.

The first two movies were released in theatres across the Atlantic exclusively, so it’s unlikely the threequel will get a theatre release in the UK. It is likely it will find its way onto streaming services, however.

Currently, you can watch the first two True to the Game movies on Amazon Prime Video.

True to the Game 3 cast

Erica Peeples is set to reprise the role of Gena, while Columbus Short is back as Qaudir.

Short is best known for his turn as Harrison Wright in Scandal.

Other names who are set to return are Darius McCrary as Detective Joe Davis, Iyana Halley as Gena’s cousin Bria, Starletta DuPous as Gah Git and Andra Fuller as Quadir’s rival gang leader Jerrell.

David Wolfgang directs.

True to the Game 3 plot: What will happen?

True to the Game 2 saw Gena leave Philadelphia for LA after Quadir was seemingly died in the first film, but her late lover’s rival wasn’t willing to let her – and all of Qua’s cash – go so easily.

The film ended with a very-much-alive Qua saving Gena, and the threequel is set to pick up right after that.

The synopsis in IMDb reads: “The trilogy picks right up where True 2 left us. Gena’s awakes to find that her mysterious savior is Quadir. Before happily ever after, Gena has 72 hours to go back to Philly to check on Bria and Gah Git and let them know of her plans.”

But Jerrell is likely to get in the way, or course – will he take Qua out for real this time?

Is there a trailer for True to the Game 3?

Not yet, but we’ll update this page when a trailer is released.

