★★

Director JC Chandor specialises in male crises, whether in high finance (Margin Call) or on a stricken yacht (All Is Lost). But this South American-set escape thriller, co-written with Zero Dark Thirty’s Mark Boal, swaps narrative nuance for generic action, as an all-purpose, testosterone-pumped raid on the jungle hideaway of a narcotics kingpin by five mercenaries morphs into an epic test of endurance in the style of The Way Back.

There are hints, too, of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, as suave leader Oscar Isaac, reckless Charlie Hunnam, depressed Ben Affleck, cowboy Garrett Hedlund and quiet Pedro Pascal (Narcos) partially bungle a Robin Hood-style heist through their own greed.