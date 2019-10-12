The prequel would be set in late April 1992, amidst the LA riots that followed the acquittal of four police officers for usage of excessive force in the arrest and beating of Rodney King.

Washington is not currently attached to the project, Collider reports, with the part of the younger Alonzo yet to be cast. It's also unclear if Fuqua and the original film's writer David Ayer will be involved.

Nick Yarborough has been hired to write the prequel.

Training Day previously spawned a spin-off TV show, set 15 years after the events of the film. Airing 13 episodes in 2017, the series was cancelled following the death of its star Bill Paxton.