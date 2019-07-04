The movie – starring Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost and Lena Headey, and written and directed by Stephen Merchant – tells the story of Paige (Florence Pugh) and her rise to fame as a trailblazing British female WWE wrestler.

Cold Pursuit, starring Liam Neeson, remains at number two for a second week, as last week’s chart-topper How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World drops to third place.

Toy Story 4’s cinematic release on June 21 continues to influence the top 10 as all three of its predecessors make the chart; Toy Story is in fourth place, Toy Story 3 climbs four to fifth spot and Toy Story 2 makes its top 10 entrance in sixth place, rising seven places.

Meanwhile, The Kid Who Would Be King flies thirteen places to number seven, making its top 10 debut; Aquaman drops down a place; Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is up six places thanks to Spider-Man: Far From Home’s cinema release.

Here's the full top 10:

The Official Film DVD Chart Top 10 – 3rd July 2019

1. Fighting with my Family - buy here

2. Cold Pursuit - buy it here

3. How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World - buy it here

4. Toy Story - buy it here

5. Toy Story 3 - buy it here

6. Toy Story 2 - buy it here

7. The Kid Who Would Be King - buy it here

8. Aquaman - buy it here

9. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - buy it here

10. Bumblebee - buy it here

