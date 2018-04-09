So, what else do we know about the fourth instalment of the franchise, released nine years after Toy Story 3? Firstly, most of the key characters will return: Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and Jessie (Joan Cusack) will break out of the toy box once more.

We were also promised a love story between Woody and Bo Peep when Parks and Rec star Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack were set to pen the movie. However, Jones and McCormack left the project in November 2017, citing a lack of diversity in the company. It's not yet clear how much of this original plot remains.

And although John Lasseter – the man responsible for Toy Story and Toy Story 2 – was originally billed to direct, he has been replaced by Inside Out screenwriter Josh Cooley.