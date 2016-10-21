Tom Hiddleston to star in new film from the makers of Wallace and Gromit
Prehistoric adventure Early Man is being directed by Aardman's Nick Park
It's quite a day for celebrity voiceover announcements – first we have Dominic West starring in a new Roald Dahl adaptation, and now Tom Hiddleston has been confirmed for the latest Nick Park/Aardman film.
The Night Manager star will play a villain in Early Man, a prehistoric adventure from the famed animation studio behind Wallace and Gromit, joining Eddie Redmayne who is already confirmed to voice the lead role of Dug.
Hiddleston's character, Lord Nooth, is described as a "ridiculously pompous... money-loving tyrant" and director Park says it has been "thrilling to see him bring our comic villain to life".
It's the first non-Wallace and Gromit-related movie from Park since 2000's Chicken Run, and Hiddleston described working with the director as "absolutely as brilliant as you might expect".
Posting on Instagram, he said: "Sometimes he makes me laugh so much I have to leave the sound studio for five minutes and calm down and have another go."
Early Man is set to hit cinemas in early 2018