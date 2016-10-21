Hiddleston's character, Lord Nooth, is described as a "ridiculously pompous... money-loving tyrant" and director Park says it has been "thrilling to see him bring our comic villain to life".

It's the first non-Wallace and Gromit-related movie from Park since 2000's Chicken Run, and Hiddleston described working with the director as "absolutely as brilliant as you might expect".

Posting on Instagram, he said: "Sometimes he makes me laugh so much I have to leave the sound studio for five minutes and calm down and have another go."

More like this

Advertisement

Early Man is set to hit cinemas in early 2018