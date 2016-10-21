The two-part animation will feature an all-star voiceover cast led by Dominic West and David Walliams, with West taking on the role of narrator the Wolf and other actors performing as multiple characters.

Walliams and Rob Brydon will voice the ugly sisters as well as Jack's mother and the King, Bertie Carvel (Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, Doctor Foster) plays both the Magic Mirror and the Prince, and Tamsin Greig is the Babysitter and Miss Maclahose.

West says: "Voicing the Wolf in these wonderful films was a huge amount of fun. The incredible poems written by Roald Dahl have been beautifully brought to life by the production team and I was delighted to take part in the project. I look forward to enjoying them with the family this Christmas."