Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the tale of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob, as he unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game.

It's Park’s first feature film since Academy Award-winning Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and he'll team up with screenwriter Mark Burton to give life to a new and exciting cast of characters.

“Not only is Eddie a joy to work with, his versatility and boundless energy have really helped to bring my new character to life," Park said. "He embodies the cheeky charm, fun and plucky wit of Dug and I’m sure he’ll get along brilliantly with Dug’s sidekick Hognob.”

Early Man is slated for 26th January 2018