The film will be directed by Zombieland and Santa Clarita Diet's Ruben Fleischer and the script will be written by Scott Rosenberg (Con Air, Kangaroo Jack) and Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Announcing the news on their official Twitter page, Sony posted a suitably menacing picture of Hardy wearing a Venom shirt to reveal the film title and release date of October 5 2018.

Although we have over a year to wait for Venom, this summer will see Tom Holland make his debut as Spier-Man in new movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.