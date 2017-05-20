Tom Hardy to play Eddie Brock in Marvel's Spider-Man spin-off movie Venom
Just when you thought Tom Hardy couldn't get any more awesome
Tom Hardy has been confirmed as playing Eddie Brock in Marvel's Venom movie.
Fresh from swoon-worthy appearances on Cbeebies and chasing down actual criminals in the street, Hardy will be taking on his second superhero villain role after previously playing Bane in DC's The Dark Knight Rises.
The film will be directed by Zombieland and Santa Clarita Diet's Ruben Fleischer and the script will be written by Scott Rosenberg (Con Air, Kangaroo Jack) and Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2).
Announcing the news on their official Twitter page, Sony posted a suitably menacing picture of Hardy wearing a Venom shirt to reveal the film title and release date of October 5 2018.
Although we have over a year to wait for Venom, this summer will see Tom Holland make his debut as Spier-Man in new movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.