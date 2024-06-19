In a new interview with Forbes, Hardy simply told the publication: "I don't think that's happening."

Fans were first introduced to Hardy's character back in 2015, when Fury Road first debuted, following Max in a post-apocalyptic wasteland as he joined forces with Furiosa (Charlize Theron) against a tyrannical leader (Hugh Keays-Byrne) and his army.

We then returned to the wasteland earlier this year with the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with takes place 15 years prior and tells the origin story of the titular character, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

As for whether prospective prequel movie The Wasteland could come into fruition regardless of Hardy's involvement, director George Miller told Deadline he would have to "wait and see".

"We have to see how well this one does," he said.

Furiosa was met with almost unanimously rave reviews from critics, with first reactions calling it "ferocious" and "stunning", and many praising Taylor-Joy's performance in the lead role following its premiere at Cannes Film Festival.

