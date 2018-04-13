With the help of makeup and prosthetics, Hardy has been blessed with a receding hairline, deep-set wrinkles and another chin or two.

The actor has posted a number of snaps from the set of his film, including a picture of the "make up legends" behind his transformation.

The biopic is directed by Fantastic Four’s Josh Trank, and also stars Stephen Graham, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Lowden, Linda Cardellini and Matt Dillon.

A release date for Fonzo is yet to be announced, but Hardy can next be seen in Spider-Man spin-off Venom and will star in the second series of Taboo.