Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep will finally star in the same film together. Although the pair have five Oscars between them (two for Hanks, three for Meryl), upcoming drama The Post will mark the first time the have appeared on the big screen as a duo.

And they’ll be joined by more star power: as reported by Deadline, Steven Spielberg – who, since we’re counting, has four Oscars – will be directing the film about the 1971 Pentagon Papers scandal. (Just in case you’re not sure, the Papers scandal was when the US government attempted to cease the press from publishing leaked secret warts-and-all reports of the Vietnam War).