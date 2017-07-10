Director Christopher McQuarrie shared Cruise's tweet and seemingly added that the next location for filming was going to be back in the UK. He wrote: "Leave a light on, London. We’re coming home. #MI6"

There looks set to be quite a bit of globe-hopping in the latest blockbuster, which is set for release in 2018.

Ferguson, who is reprising her role of Ilsa Faust in the new movie, previously revealed that the cast would also be filming in Paris.

Meanwhile Pegg is returning as Benji Dunn and Rhames is coming back as Luther Stickell.

Mission Impossible 6 is released in 2018.