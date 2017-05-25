WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

He told the shocked hosts that Top Gun 2 was happening, and revealed that he’ll probably start filming the movie in the next year.

It’s excellent news for fans of the military action flick, who’d long hoped that a sequel would finally come to fruition – especially given Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer had been in discussions about it. It seemed inevitable given the original film took almost £270 million at the box office.

Further casting has yet to be confirmed, but we’re sure fans will be more than happy to know that Maverick’s definitely on board for now.

Here’s hoping they haven’t lost that loving feeling by the time the movie actually hits cinemas.