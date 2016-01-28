Tom Cruise discusses plans for Top Gun 2 with Jerry Bruckheimer
The wheels are well and truly in motion...
We've known since last year that Top Gun 2 is in the works – but for fans of the 80s action-cheese classic, this Tweet from producer Jerry Bruckheimer is a pretty exciting development...
Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS
— JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016
So it's official – development work is underway on the sequel to the Oscar-winning 1986 movie that starred Cruise as young Navy pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.
Last year, Davie Ellison, the CEO of the film's production company Skydance, gave us an idea of what the plot would entail if the film did go ahead: “It is very much a world we live in today where it’s drone technology and fifth generation fighters," reported Variety. "It’s really exploring the end of an era of dogfighting and fighter pilots and what that culture is today.”