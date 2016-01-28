We've known since last year that Top Gun 2 is in the works – but for fans of the 80s action-cheese classic, this Tweet from producer Jerry Bruckheimer is a pretty exciting development...

Advertisement

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

So it's official – development work is underway on the sequel to the Oscar-winning 1986 movie that starred Cruise as young Navy pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.