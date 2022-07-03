Since he first emerged as a major star in the 1980s, few Hollywood celebrities have enjoyed more success on the silver screen than Tom Cruise – success that has continued this year with the phenomenal box office performance of Top Gun: Maverick.

And with the star celebrating his 60th birthday this weekend, now's the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of his career, from his more dramatic roles in the '80s and '90s to his sublime all-action performances in the '00s and '10s.