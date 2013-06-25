Title character cast in Disney’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Ed Oxenbould joins star-studded cast for book adaptation due out next fall
It's a good day for up and comer Ed Oxenbould, who has been cast as the title character in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. The Aussie will join Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner in the Disney adaptation of Judith Viorst's 1979 children's book of the same name.
The young actor has been in the entertainment game since 2011 starring as the title character in Matthew Moore's short Julian and on the Australian drama Puberty Blues.
Miguel Arteta will direct the tale that follows a day-long streth of increasingly unfortunate events for Alexander and his family, which starts with Alexander waking up with gum in his hair.
Alexander faces his toughest day when the film comes out in theatres on 10 October 2014.