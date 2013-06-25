It's a good day for up and comer Ed Oxenbould, who has been cast as the title character in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. The Aussie will join Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner in the Disney adaptation of Judith Viorst's 1979 children's book of the same name.

The young actor has been in the entertainment game since 2011 starring as the title character in Matthew Moore's short Julian and on the Australian drama Puberty Blues.