This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Ad

It's croissant o'clock in Paris. Kiefer Sutherland is up early, 24 hours away from the start of filming on a job that lets him do one of the things he does best: kick some butt. Father Joe is a "full-on, really violent, aggressive movie" written by Luc Besson. Sutherland plays the titular priest who wages holy - and actual - war against a ruthless mob boss, played by Al Pacino. It's set in 1990s Manhattan, but the French capital and Bulgaria are standing in for New York.

Yes, admits this action star who turns 59 four days before Christmas, the script calls for physical exertion "that's going to be a real challenge" - even if you spent a decade taking down terrorists against a merciless clock in nine series of 24.

"But you get a little bit of a moment where you go: 'Oh my God, I'm so fortunate!'" Although he quickly adds, "Then, before you know it, you're getting your ass kicked in the middle of a scene. And you sprain an ankle, or you pop a wrist or a rib, and still have to go to work."

Luckily, his "heavy-duty prep" for Father Joe's physical exertions had something of a warm-up nine months ago, on the forecourt of a garage in Yorkshire. There he found himself wrestling on the ground with Danny Dyer. The pair were filming a frankly pathetic fight scene for Sky's all-star Christmas comedy film Tinsel Town, in which Sutherland plays an arrogant Hollywood star called Bradley Mac who inadvertently finds himself starring in a British pantomime, with Dyer as the lairy ex-husband of his love interest, Rebel Wilson, the choreographer.

"I'm a huge fan of Danny's, and he's a fantastic actor," says the gracious Sutherland, before pointing out the larky, meta aspect of Tinsel Town's script. "I did Jack Bauer, who was considered a tough character. And Danny Dyer's played a number of tough characters. So, to be two guys at a filling station who fight - but then quickly realise neither can fight very well - was a little wink to our past as actors. And also, unbelievably funny. It's one of my favourite fight sequences I've ever done!"

He may still have a career that lands him leading roles alongside Pacino, but could Sutherland relate to the idea of an ageing Hollywood star being forced to accept the role of Buttons in a panto in the north of England?

"I think there has to be resonance for any film you're doing. And I have been spared the humiliation of Bradley Mac! Having said that, there have certainly been highs and lows in my career. But what resonated with me more was the estrangement he had from his daughter," says the actor, who is father to 37-year-old Veep star Sarah Sutherland with his first wife. Meanwhile, in the film, his character has a London-based daughter with his ex, played by Alice Eve. "Bradley has to fight really hard to get her back. Because that's what matters to him in the end."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Speaking of family: Sutherland and his twin sister Rachel were born in London to Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, Canadian actors who were working here at the time. They divorced when Sutherland was three. Last Christmas was the first he had without his father, who died, aged 88, in June 2024. "You know, it's..." he begins quietly, then stops. "So many of my memories are from visiting him and his wife Francine for Christmas. Because I grew up in a household that was divided. So, I thought about him a lot. I have three brothers from my dad and Francine, and we visited and just remembered the enjoyable times that we've had together."

Eleven years since 24's final, London-set series, does he ever still reminisce about Jack Bauer and consider "What if?". "I've had conversations with [series producer] Howard Gordon," says Sutherland. "He's come up with an outline, which I think is an exciting step forward. We'll see what happens. But I'm very open to it. And hopefully it'll be sooner rather than later!"

Given how much Sutherland enjoyed his time in the world of pantomime and Tinsel Town, how about this for an outline: Jack Bauer and the Beanstalk? "Ha ha!" he laughs. "Well, you can submit that as a story idea for a reboot of 24, and I'll let you know how it goes!"

Read more: Sky confirms Christmas 2025 TV schedule – from Tinsel Town to Rob & Romesh Vs

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here .

Tinsel Town is available now via Sky Cinema.

Add Tinsel Town to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.