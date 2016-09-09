The pair met up for a coffee and a brownie, and made all our 90s dreams come true.

In case you’ve forgotten what they were up to in 1999, Prinze played Jack, a high-school heart-throb who bets he can turn the timid and studious Laney (Cook) into prom queen. After a makeover that – let’s be honest – consisted of giving Laney a haircut and removing her glasses, Cook’s character emerged looking like absolute prom royalty.

Apart from drinking coffee, what are they up to now? Well it seems like they both have a penchant for Star Wars: Prinze’s last role was as Kanun Jarrus in the TV series Star Wars Rebels, while Cook has been doing the voice of Jaesa Willsaam in the Star Wars video games.

May the force be with them.