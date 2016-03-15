The fan, known only as Cole, asked Sebastian Stan what on earth was in the bag that Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, was carrying around with him.

And the actor wasn't long delivering a bitterweet answer to the question in the comments of his own official Instagram account.

"Dear Cole", Stan wrote, "in his backpack there are a dozen notebooks that compose the scattered memories dating back to as far as he can remember which somewhat piece together a scattered life."

"In a similar way to Alzheimer's, he's written things down, for fear of losing his memory again", Stan continued. "He was prepared, were something to happen, to walk away with nothing but that backpack, which is why it's the only thing he takes and knowing full well that not everything those pages contain is pretty. I hope everything is well with you too!"

You'll have to excuse us. Someone's been chopping onions.

Captain America: Civil War opens in UK cinemas on 29th April