Meet the cast of Netflix film The Weekend Away

Not only does her character's best friend wind up murdered during their leisurely trip to Croatia, but she soon emerges as the prime suspect – and is forced to go down a rabbit hole to clear her name and find out what really happened.

Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester has the holiday from hell in the new Netflix thriller The Weekend Away, based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson.

Meester is joined by an international cast – including stars from Batwoman and Poldark – for the film, and you can read on to find out everything you need to know about them.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Leighton Meester plays Beth

Who is Beth? A woman who is accused of killing her best friend during a getaway in Croatia, and must work to clear her name and get to the bottom of who was really responsible for the murder.

What else has Leighton Meester been in? By far Meester's most famous role is that of Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, while she has also appeared in a variety of films including The Roommate, Monte Carlo, The Oranges, and The Judge. Recent roles have included playing Angie D'Amato in the sitcom Single Parents and a recurring role as Meredith in How I Met Your Father.

Christina Wolfe plays Kate

Who is Kate? Beth's best friend, who is found dead in suspicious circumstances during their holiday together.

What else has Christina Wolfe been in? Wolfe is best known for her role as Julia Pennyworth on Batwoman, and has also starred as Kathryn Davis in the drama series The Royals.

Ziad Bakri plays Zain

Who is Zain? A friendly taxi driver who helps Beth figure out what happened to Kate.

What else has Ziad Bakri been in? Palestinian actor Bakri had a role as Nadim in the French TV series The Bureau and has appeared in films including The Time That Remains, Self Made, and Personal Affairs.

Luke Norris plays Rob

Who is Rob? Beth's husband, who stays in London to look after their baby daughter while Beth and Kate go on holiday.

What else has Luke Norris been in? Norris's most prominent role was as Doctor Dwight Enys in Poldark, while he's also appeared in episodes of The Inbetweeners, Skins and Titanic, as well as the films The Duchess and The Colour Room.

Amar Bukvić plays Pavić

Who is Pavić? One of the police officers looking into the case.

What else has Amar Bukvić been in? Croatian actor Bukvić has appeared in a range of films and TV shows in his homeland, including being part of the main cast for the comedy Bibin svijet (translated as Biba's World) and the telenovela Prava žena (Real Women).

Iva Mihalić plays Kovač

Who is Kovač? Another of the police officers looking into the case.

What else has Iva Mihalić been in? Mihalić starred alongside Amar Bukvić in Prava žena and has appeared in a number of other Croatian shows including the telenovela Vatre Ivanjske (Midsummer Fires) and the thriller Uspjeh (Success) – the first Croatian show from HBO Europe.

The Weekend Away is streaming on Netflix from Thursday 3rd March 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.