Leighton Meester (aka Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl) will be making history this year as she joins the pilot of a time-travel TV show called, er, Making History from exec producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller – the guys behind the smash hit Lego Movie.

According to Deadline, Meester will play a 1775 progressive called Deborah, joining Adam Pally in the Fox series about three friends (Deborah, Pally’s angry scientist who invents time travel and someone else) who travel through time with some complications along the way.