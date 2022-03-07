However, their relaxing retreat soon plunges them into peril when Kate winds up murdered after some hard-partying, and Beth emerges as the prime suspect. With her memory of the night fuzzy, Beth is forced to go to great lengths to clear her name.

New Netflix thriller The Weekend Away has landed on the streamer, with Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester leading the cast as Beth, a new mother who sets off on a holiday to Croatia with her best friend Kate (Christina Wolfe).

The intense scenes were predominantly filmed in Split and other Croatian cities, Dubrovnik and Zagreb.

Speaking about how much she enjoyed filming in Croatia, The Weekend Away star Meester recently said: “Off-screen, I will say that it was the best place to have a new baby."

She continued: "Not only was I in Croatia, but people were very supportive of having my baby around, pumping, and feeling mom- and family-friendly and compassionate to that time in my life.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations of the Croatia murder mystery.

Where is The Weekend Away filmed?

The murder mystery was filmed in several stunning locations across Croatia.

The majority of scenes were shot in the sun-soaked coastal city of Split, which features a load of ancient architecture and seafront vistas aplenty.

The exact locations used within Split include the historic Diocletian’s Palace, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Peristil Square. Beth and Kate’s hotel is also based in Split, on a street called Trumbićeva Obala.

What's more, the Zenta club which Beth and Kate visit ahead of Kate's disappearance is a real-life place that viewers can head to in Split.

Other filming locations include the palace cellars, which feature in the movie during the chase scene between Beth, Zain and the police towards the end of the film.

Leighton Meester as Beth in The Weekend Away (Ivan Sardi/Netflix) Netflix

Alongside Split, the cities of Zagreb and Dubrovnik also feature as filming locations in The Weekend Away.

The Church of St Blaise in Dubrovnik, the stunning walled old city which featured heavily in Game of Thrones, can be spotted in the movie, and Zagreb’s Franjo Tuđman Square also appears in one scene, when Beth is taking a taxi ride.

Alongside Game of Thrones, shows including The Wheel of Time and Succession, and the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, were also filmed in Croatia.

Where is The Weekend Away set?

Netflix's The Weekend Away is set in Croatia, where it is filmed.

Confusingly, Sarah Alderson’s original novel, upon which the series is based, is set in Lisbon rather than Split.

Talking about the book's setting, she recently told My Imperfect Life: “I want to give people escapism. I want them to enjoy the journey. I’d like for it to be a very entertaining night in."

The Weekend Away is now streaming on Netflix.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.