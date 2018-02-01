Read on for our favourites...

10. St Dominika Street

Dubrovnik’s walled old city is a labyrinth of tiny lanes and stone houses. Many Game of Thrones market scenes and City Watch or 'Gold Cloaks' scenes take place here, plus the murders of King Robert's illegitimate sons. In season five, a crucial character walks through the town naked, as a sign of penance.

9. Ethnographic Museum

In the old town, look out for this impressive building dating back to the 16th century. Once a granary, it doubles for the brothel where Tyrion Lannister meets Oberyn Martell in season four. Tyrion welcomes ‘the Red Viper’ to the capital, after he stabs a rude Lannister soldier in the hand. In reality, the inside is a lot less sordid, and visitors can walk around the cool tunnels which contain folk costumes and textile handiwork.

8. Pile

One of the prettiest places in the old town doubles for Blackwater Bay in the series. This calm spot was once an important transport hub for seafarers arriving in the western part of the city. It has views of both Bokar and Lovrijenac Fort, and Game of Thrones scenes have taken place from all angles of the cove. In series three, we see Shae and Sansa Stark watch the ships before Littlefinger discusses escape plans with Sansa at the end of the jetty.

7. Bokar Fortress

Used to represent King's Landing in Game of Thrones, this fairytale-like building featured in seasons two and three, and is particularly visible when Varys tells Tyrion that he’s ‘quite good’ at being the hand of the king. They discuss battle strategies to defeat Stannis Baratheon’s army while looking out to sea. Off screen, it’s possible to get much closer; the two-storey medieval fortress is open to the public all year round.

6. Lokrum Island

Six hundred metres off Croatia's mainland, tourists will find the city of Qarth, ruled by the ‘pureborn’. Otherwise known as Lokrum Island, this is where Daenerys Targaryen gets a frosty welcome from the Spice King. In reality, it's just as mysterious. This fascinating place dates back to 1023 and legend holds that Richard the Lionheart sheltered here, after his ship was wrecked when he was returning from the Crusades.

