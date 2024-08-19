Throughout the film, a number of well-known tracks from some big-name stars can be heard – with artists as diverse as Bill Withers, Bruce Springsteen, Charli XCX and Natalie Cole heard over the course of the movie.

Read on for the full list of songs featured, in addition to details about the original score penned by Wonder Woman's Rupert Gregson-Williams.

The Union soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix action comedy

The full list of songs featured in the soundtrack can be found below. It's certainly an eclectic mix!

Lovely Day performed by Bill Withers

performed by Bill Withers The Promised Land performed by Bruce Springsteen

Big Road Blues performed by Colin James

performed by Colin James Running on Empty performed by Jackson Browne

performed by Jackson Browne Down on the Corner performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival

performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival What I Like About You performed by The Romantics

performed by The Romantics Jersey Girl (Live) performed by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

performed by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Yuck performed by Charli XCX

Messin' Up My Mind performed by Fletcher C Johnson

performed by Fletcher C Johnson I Won't Grow Up performed by Mark Charlap and Carolyn Leigh

performed by Mark Charlap and Carolyn Leigh Like Exploding Stones performed by Kurt Vile

performed by Kurt Vile Party Diva performed by Deeper Purpose

performed by Deeper Purpose All I Need (DJ-Kicks) performed by Jayda G

performed by Jayda G Another Night performed by Real McCoy

performed by Real McCoy Money on the Dash performed by Elley Duhé and Whethan

performed by Elley Duhé and Whethan Hit Me With Your Best Shot performed by Pat Benatar

This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) performed by Natalie Cole

performed by Natalie Cole Ooh Child performed by Levitation Room

The Union score

In addition to its soundtrack of well-known pop hits, the film also includes a score composed by Rupert Gregson-Williams, whose previous credits include Hotel Rwanda, Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

You can find a list of the 18 track titles below:

Analyst

Welcome

Test

Ticket to Newark

Seven Dials

Go Home

Athena

Eyes On Us

Let's Get It

Overbid

Expecting Someone

Thanks for the Advice

Leaving the Airport

Still Good at It

Collateral Damage

Smashing Tables

Back in the Game

Hold Onto Something

