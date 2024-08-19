The Union soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix action comedy
The soundtrack features hits by everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Charli XCX.
Netflix's latest new action comedy The Union might not have fared very well with critics – currently sitting at 42 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes – but it's nonetheless risen to the top of the streamer's movie chart over the weekend.
Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry lead the relatively starry cast of the film, which follows a New Jersey construction worker after he's recruited by his high school sweetheart for a high-stakes US intelligence mission.
Throughout the film, a number of well-known tracks from some big-name stars can be heard – with artists as diverse as Bill Withers, Bruce Springsteen, Charli XCX and Natalie Cole heard over the course of the movie.
Read on for the full list of songs featured, in addition to details about the original score penned by Wonder Woman's Rupert Gregson-Williams.
The Union soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix action comedy
The full list of songs featured in the soundtrack can be found below. It's certainly an eclectic mix!
More like this
- Lovely Day performed by Bill Withers
- The Promised Land performed by Bruce Springsteen
- Big Road Blues performed by Colin James
- Running on Empty performed by Jackson Browne
- Down on the Corner performed by Creedence Clearwater Revival
- What I Like About You performed by The Romantics
- Jersey Girl (Live) performed by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
- Yuck performed by Charli XCX
- Messin' Up My Mind performed by Fletcher C Johnson
- I Won't Grow Up performed by Mark Charlap and Carolyn Leigh
- Like Exploding Stones performed by Kurt Vile
- Party Diva performed by Deeper Purpose
- All I Need (DJ-Kicks) performed by Jayda G
- Another Night performed by Real McCoy
- Money on the Dash performed by Elley Duhé and Whethan
- Hit Me With Your Best Shot performed by Pat Benatar
- This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) performed by Natalie Cole
- Ooh Child performed by Levitation Room
The Union score
In addition to its soundtrack of well-known pop hits, the film also includes a score composed by Rupert Gregson-Williams, whose previous credits include Hotel Rwanda, Wonder Woman and Aquaman.
You can find a list of the 18 track titles below:
- Analyst
- Welcome
- Test
- Ticket to Newark
- Seven Dials
- Go Home
- Athena
- Eyes On Us
- Let's Get It
- Overbid
- Expecting Someone
- Thanks for the Advice
- Leaving the Airport
- Still Good at It
- Collateral Damage
- Smashing Tables
- Back in the Game
- Hold Onto Something
The Union is streaming now on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.