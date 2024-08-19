In addition to Wahlberg and Berry, there are a fair few recognisable faces in the cast, with JK Simmons and Jessica De Gouw among those with big parts to play.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

The Union cast

The full list of actors can be found below – scroll down further for a more detailed look at those stars playing the biggest roles.

Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna

Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall

Mike Colter as Nick Faraday

JK Simmons as Tom Brennan

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Frank Pfeiffer

Jessica De Gouw as Juliet Quinn

Alice Lee as Athena Kim

Jackie Earle Haley as Foreman

Lorraine Bracco as Lorraine McKenna

Dana Delany as Nicole

Patch Darragh as Bobby Breslin

James McMenamin as Johnny Healy

Juan Carlos Hernandez as Billy Lewis

Stephen Campbell Moore as Cameron Foster

Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna

Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna in The Union. Netflix

Who is Mike McKenna? Mike is a construction worker living in New Jersey whose life has been in a state of disarray until his ex-girlfriend returns to his life and drags him into a world of adventure.

What else has Mark Wahlberg been in? After beginning his career as a member of the music group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Wahlberg has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, with highlights including major roles in Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Other Guys and Ted.

More recent film credits include the comedy-drama Instant Family, the action-comedy Spenser Confidential, the sci-fi film Infinite, video game movie Uncharted and biographical drama Father Stu.

Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall

Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall in The Union. Laura Radford/Netflix © 2024.

Who is Roxanne Hall? Mike’s high school sweetheart who is now a spy working for The Union agency – and enlists Mike into her latest mission.

What else has Halle Berry been in? Berry has been a huge name in film since the early '90s, and her most prominent credits including Boomerang, Die Another Day, Catwoman and the role of Storm in four X-Men movies. She is the only African-American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, winning for her lead performance in 2001's Monster's Ball.

More recent credits include the TV show Extant, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Moonfall and Bruised – the latter of which she also directed.

Mike Colter as Nick Faraday

Mike Colter as Nick Faraday in The Union. Netflix

Who is Nick Faraday? Roxanne’s partner – both in life and work.

What else has Mike Colter been in? Colter is probably best known for his role as Luke Cage in several Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows, while other prominent small-screen credits include Ringer, The Good Wife and Evil. Film roles have included Million Dollar Baby, Men in Black 3 and Plane.

JK Simmons as Tom Brennan

JK Simmons as Tom Brennan and Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall in The Union. Laura Radford/Netflix © 2024.

Who is Tom Brennan? A former CIA agent who now works for The Union and keeps a watchful eye on Mike.

What else has JK Simmons been in? A veteran character actor with a wealth of screen credits to his name, Simmons is probably best known for his role as J Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and his Oscar-winning role in Whiplash. Some other notable films on his CV include The Cider House Rules, Juno, Burn After Reading, Palm Springs and Being the Ricardos.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Frank Pfeiffer

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Frank Pfeiffer in The Union. Netflix

Who is Frank Pfeiffer? A combat veteran who trains Mike in his role as The Union’s physical specialist.

What else has Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje been in? Akinnuoye has a number of notable credits to his name, with highlights including Lock-Nah in The Mummy Returns, Nykwana Wombosi in The Bourne Identity, Heavy Duty in GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Kurse in Thor: The Dark World, Killer Croc in Suicide Squad, Mr Eko in Lost, Malko in the fifth season of the HBO series Game of Thrones and Commander Ogunwe in His Dark Materials.

Jessica De Gouw as Juliet Quinn

Jessica De Gouw as Juliet Quinn in The Union. Netflix

Who is Juliet Quinn? An auctioneer – who The Union are on the trail of.

What else has Jessica De Gouw been in? De Gouw has previously starred in Australian series The Secrets She Keeps and Operation Buffalo, horror thriller Dracula with Jonathan Rhys Meyers, period drama Underground and Channel 4's The Couple Next Door.

Alice Lee as Athena Kim

Alice Lee as Athena Kim in The Union. Netflix

Who is Athena Kim? Another member of The Union who gives Mike his medical examination.

What else has Alice Lee been in? Lee has had recurring roles in TV shows Faking It, Switched at Birth and The Real Bros of Simi Valley, and main roles in Gap Year, Take Two and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Film credits include Wish Upon and Brittany Runs a Marathon.

Jackie Earle Haley as Foreman

Jackie Earle Haley as Foreman. Netflix

Who is Foreman? Another member of The Union, and their resident technology wiz.

What else has Jackie Earle Haley been in? Haley's acting career began as a teenager in the '70s with roles in films such as The Bad News Bears and Breaking Away, and after a long break from acting he burst back onto the scene with his Oscar-nominated role in Little Children in 2006.

Since then, he's appeared in a number of high-profile films including Watchmen, Shutter Island, Lincoln and Alita: Battle Angel, as well as TV shows such as Human Target, The Tick, The First Lady and Killing It.

