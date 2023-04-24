The first part of the star-studded project – titled The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan – has just arrived in UK cinemas a few weeks after its French premiere, and it has already received a very positive reception from critics and moviegoers.

Alexandre Dumas's classic adventure novel The Three Musketeers has been adapted for both the small and big screen countless times before – but arguably never on a grander scale than in the new two-part film version.

And the good news is that there won't be too long to wait before the second part is released – with both films having been shot back-to-back.

Meanwhile, it's also been revealed that we can also expect to see a couple of possible TV spin-offs after the second film, with production company Pathé announcing back in October 2022 that shows titled Milady Origins and Black Musketeer were in development.

We can probably expect to hear more about those projects in due course but for now, read on for some more exact details about the release date for Three Musketeers: Milady – in addition to everything you need to know about its cast and plot.

It has been confirmed that the film will be released on Wednesday 13th December 2023 in France – but at this stage, it's unclear whether the UK release will occur simultaneously.

The first film was released a few weeks earlier across the Channel – on Wednesday 5th April in France as opposed to Friday 21st April in the UK – and it's quite possible that this could be the case once again with the follow-up.

When we hear any concrete information either way, we'll update this page accordingly – so keep checking back for all the latest updates.

The Three Musketeers: Milady cast

Most of the cast from the first film are back for the second outing, so expect to see more of François Civil (Call My Agent!) as D'Artagnan, Vincent Cassel (La Haine) as Athos, and Eva Green (Casino Royale) as Milady de Winter.

Other stars in line for a return include Pio Marmaï (The Trouble With You) as Porthos, Romain Duris (Eiffel) as Aramis, Lyna Khoudri (The French Dispatch) as Constance Bonacieux, Louis Garrel (Saint Laurent) as King Louis XIII, and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) as Anne of Austria.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen's Gambit) will play the Duke of Buckingham, and expect Alexis Michalik (Versailles) as Villeneuve de Radis, Patrick Mille (Les Particules élémentaires) as Henri de Talleyrand-Périgord, Ivan Franek (Inside Man) as Ardanza, and Ralph Amoussou (Missions) as Hannibal.

The Three Musketeers: Milady plot

The film will once again be based on Alexandre Dumas's 1844 novel The Three Musketeers – picking up where the first film left off to tell the second half of the iconic story.

An official synopsis reads: "D'Artagnan is forced to join forces with Milady to save Constance, who was kidnapped before his eyes. But as war is declared and Athos, Porthos and Aramis have already joined the front, a secret from the past shatters old alliances."

The Three Musketeers: Milady trailer

As of yet, there is no specific trailer for the second film – but below you can watch a trailer for both parts that was first released in December:

The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan is currently playing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

