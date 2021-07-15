The Suicide Squad first reactions promise funny, unpredictable and violent movie

Early reactions for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are in and, if the first reviews are anything to go by, it looks like DC fans are in for a real treat.

The film is a follow up to the critically derided Suicide Squad, which was released in 2017, but with the exception of Margot Robbie there’s an almost entirely new cast, including Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson and Sylvester Stallone.

That ensemble has come in for particular praise from critics so far, while it has also been described as funny, violent, unpredictable and a little chaotic.

CinemeBlend’s Eric Eisenberg tweeted, “The Suicide Squad is all kinds of kick-a**. Exactly the kind of clever fun we’ve come to expect from James Gunn, mixed with some fantastic brutality and excellent twists and turns. Hard to even name a standout in the ensemble because everyone is just wonderful. Get excited!”

Meanwhile, Fandom editor Eric Goldman wrote, “Yeah, I loved #TheSuicideSquad. Just delightfully, gleefully goes all out with mayhem, gore, profanity and naughtiness but then has some really heartfelt moments that you can invest in. And I loved the whole cast a whole lot.”

And ComicBook.Com’s Brandon Davis added, “#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving. James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless. There’s nothing like it. Damn!”

Critic Fico Cangiano described the film as “A no holds barred, superhero/comics bonanza” adding that it was “unpredictable in story, unique in style & full of risks”.

He added, “It’s also violent & hilarious. Action set pieces are insane. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie & rest of cast are awesome. @JamesGunn has done it again.”

And another critic, Vanessa Armstrong said the film was, “A hilariously violent and heartfelt story that’s surprising in all the right ways. Enjoyable for everyone — hardcore DC comics fans and newbies alike.”

Finally, Nerdist’s Kyle D. Anderson said, “ I really loved #TheSuicideSquad . It’s funny and gory and foul-mouthed like you’d expect, but it’s also deeply tragic and heartfelt with an underlying kindness I absolutely didn’t expect. It’s just as much satire as it is shoot-em-up. More thoughts once I’m able, but truly wowed.”

So it looks as if, at the very least, we’ve avoided a repeat of the 2017 film.

The Suicide Squad is released in cinemas on 30th July 2021.