The Star Wars opening titles got an incredible James Bond makeover
Here's what the Empire Strikes Back would have looked like if it had been all a bit 007
Star Wars and the rolling yellow text go hand-in-hand, but what if the sci-fi hit had a James Bond opening sequence instead? Well, now it has.
Designer/director Kurt Rauffer has taken the Empire Strikes Back and given it a highly-stylised opening sequence worth of any 007 flick.
Forget guns and girls, this is spaceships and Vader. In a stroke of genius, the music used is Radiohead's rejected Spectre soundtrack, which Rauffer says felt fitting with the theme of Luke Skywalker trying to find himself and his true purpose.
The video formed part of Rauffer's senior thesis and took a semester to complete. He promises a 'making of' video is to follow.
[embed]https://player.vimeo.com/video/165592795?byline=0&portrait=0[/embed]
