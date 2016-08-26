And while she's still earning more than other big name stars like Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vin Diesel, she was one of just four female stars who took home more than £15m in the past year.

Meanwhile the men dominating the upper echelons of their list include Jackie Chan taking £46m, Matt Damon on £41m, Tom Cruise taking £40m and Johnny Depp rounding out the male top five on £36 million. On average, that's a £42.6 million pay packet. Last year's top earner, Robert Downey Jr, dropped to joint eighth on the list with £33 million.

The female top five, in comparison, took an average of just £19.4m, a whopping 50% less than their male peers.

Guess Jen wasn't joking then...