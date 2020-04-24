The movie has a cult following for its quirk romantic take on the stereotypical love story.

Disney got both Cary Elwes and Robin Wright to announce the news from their homes while on lockdown.

Just in case you missed it The Princess Bride is coming to Disney Plus on 1st May.

"Are you bored yet?" Elwes asked Wright in the clip.

"No! You?" he jokes back. "But if I was stuck in front of my TV, I could think of some real fun things to watch like that Princess Bride movie we made together."

"Ummmm is that on again?" Wright asks before they revealed the date.

If you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet you can subscribe for £59.99 a year (£5.99 a month). You can also catch up on the classic animations, the original series The Mandalorian and a host of documentaries including The Imagineering Story.

There are more than 350 series and more than 500 movies on the service from Marvel to Star Wars, remakes to originals.

