Read on for the full cast of the Disney+ movie, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Bryan Cranston as Mack

Who is Mack? Mack is the charismatic owner of the Big Top Mall, and is kept Ivan the gorilla - his star attraction - for a long time. He is looking for new ways to keep his circus fresh.

What else has Bryan Cranston been in? Cranston is most recognisable for his iconic role as Walter White on Breaking Bad, which won him four acting Emmys, while earlier roles include Hal in Malcolm in the Middle and Tim Whatley in Seinfeld. More recent credits include Trumbo and Isle of Dogs, while he also worked extensively in the theatre.

Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan

Who is Ivan? Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla, and the star attraction at the Big Top Mall. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but begins to dream of escaping captivity.

What else has Sam Rockwell been in? Rockwell is a highly acclaimed film actor with a wealth of credits to his name including an Oscar winning turn in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and recent roles in Vice, Jojo Rabbit, Richard Jewell and TV series Fosse/Verdon.

Angelina Jolie as the voice of Stella

Who is Stella? Stella is an elderly elephant who has been living at the Big Top Mall for some time.

What else has Angelina Jolie been in? Jolie is one of the most recognisable film stars in the world, with well known-roles including an Academy Award winning turn in Girl, Interrupted, playing the title character in the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider franchise and starring in Disney live action film Maleficent. Recently she has also moved into directing with the films In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken and First They Killed My Father.

Danny DeVito as the voice of Bob

Who is Bob? Bob is a stray dog who forms a close friendship with Ivan.

What else has Danny DeVito been in? An immensely popular comic actor, in recent years DeVito has been seen as Frank Reynolds in the acclaimed sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, while other prominent roles in his extensive career include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Batman Returns, Matilda (which he also directed), LA Confidential and Man on the Moon. He recently appeared in another film about circus animals - Tim Burton's live action remake of Dumbo.

Helen Mirren as the voice of Snickers

Who is Snickers? A poodle and another of the characters sharing Ivan's habitat at the suburban shopping mall.

What else has Helen Mirren been in? Mirren is perhaps best known for her Academy Award-winning performance as The Queen, while she was also Oscar nominated for performances in The Madness of King George, Gosford Park and The Last Station. She also played police detective Jane Tennison on Prime Suspect for many years, while more recent roles have included Eye in the Sky, Winchester and Hobbs & Shaw.

Brooklynn Prince as the voice of Ruby

Who is Ruby? Ruby is a young elephant and a new arrival at the Big Top Mall, who makes Ivan question his past.

What else has Brooklyn Prince been in? Prince came to prominence for her excellent performance in Sean Baker's The Florida Project and has since gone on to have roles in horror film The Turning and TV series Home Before Dark.

Ramon Rodriguez as George

Who is George? George is an employee at the Mall who lets his daughter befriend the animals.

What else has Ramon Rodriguez been in? Rodriguez appeared in eight episodes of The Wire as Renaldo, featured in The Affair and played Bakuto in Marvel's Netflix series Iron Fist and The Defenders, while film appearances have included The Taking of Pelham 123, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Need for Speed.

Ariana Greenblatt as Julia

Who is Julia? Julia is George's daughter and becomes close with the animals - although he is not able to directly speak with them.

What else has Ariana Greenblatt been in? Young star Greenblatt is best known for her role on Disney Channel comedy series Stuck in the Middle, while she played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War and voiced Velma in the recent film Scoob!

Chaka Khan as the voice of Henrietta, a chicken

What else has Chaka Khan been in? Chaka Khan is more famous for her highly successful music career, including songs such as Ain't Nobody and I'm Every Woman, with this voice role marking a rare foray into acting work.

Mike White as the voice of Frankie, a seal

What else has Mike White been in? White, who also wrote this film, is probably best known for playing Ned Schneebly in School of Rock (which he also wrote) while other acting credits have included roles on Zombieland and Brad's Status, which he directed. He has also written for TV shows Dawson's Creek and Freaks and Geeks.

Ron Funches as the voice of Murphy, a rabbit

What else has Ron Funches been in? Comedian Funches has been a guest on a number of US TV series, and his done extensive voice work on shows such as BoJack Horseman, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, and Adventure Time.

Phillipa Soo as the voice of Thelma, a parrot

What else has Phillipa Soo been in? Soo originated the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton, while other theatre credits have included Natasha Rostova in the off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, the title role in the Broadway production of Amélie and most recently The Parisian Woman, which ran from November 2017 to March 2018. She also provided additional voices for Disney film Moana.

The One and Only Ivan premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday 21st August 2020.