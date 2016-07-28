It’s not long now until Ricky Gervais’s iconic David Brent returns for some post-The Office adventures in the Life on the Road movie – and to celebrate, Twitter has given Brent his very own emoji based on his world-famous dance moves.

Advertisement

Yep, that’s right – all you have to do to have a mini version of the Wernham Hogg boss-turned-salesman and musician in your tweets is to type the hashtag #BrentsBack, and so far Gervais’ fans have absolutely loved it.

@rickygervais super pumped for #BrentsBack (and the emoji)

— dri (@omfgnaley) July 28, 2016

Now, if someone could get us an emoji of Martin Freeman looking exasperated towards a camera, we’d be in business.

Advertisement

Life on the Road will be released in UK cinemas on 19th August

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement