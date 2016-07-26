https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gARHWfXE40

The film's release has been the subject of some confusion after Paramount dropped the stop-motion movie one week before its scheduled US release date on 18th March earlier this year.

"Many thanks to everyone for the outpouring of love and support in these strange times. As it turns out, the much anticipated U.S. release of this special and unique film will have to be anticipated just a little bit more," director Mark Osbourne tweeted at the time.

More like this

The movie, which has been voiced by the A-list likes of Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, James Franco, Jeff Bridges, Ricky Gervais, Paul Giamatti, Paul Rudd and Benicio del Toro, was then picked up by Netflix.

The film adaptation focuses on a young girl being prepared for the grown-up world by her overbearing mother, only for her "life plan" to be interrupted by her eccentric neighbour The Aviator who introduces her to his new friend The Little Prince.

Advertisement

The Little Prince will be available on Netflix in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and the US from 5th August