The Little Prince movie finally gets a premiere date on Netflix
The animated feature film, based on Antoine de Saint-Exupery's iconic children's tale, will be available to stream this summer
Prepare yourself for a philosophical pick-me-up. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s magical and memorable tale of a stranded pilot who meets a little golden-haired prince in a desert has been made into an animated feature film – and we are finally going to be able to see the result for ourselves.
The movie, which is based on Saint-Exupery's incredibly clever 1943 novella, is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday 5th August.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gARHWfXE40
The film's release has been the subject of some confusion after Paramount dropped the stop-motion movie one week before its scheduled US release date on 18th March earlier this year.
"Many thanks to everyone for the outpouring of love and support in these strange times. As it turns out, the much anticipated U.S. release of this special and unique film will have to be anticipated just a little bit more," director Mark Osbourne tweeted at the time.
The movie, which has been voiced by the A-list likes of Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, James Franco, Jeff Bridges, Ricky Gervais, Paul Giamatti, Paul Rudd and Benicio del Toro, was then picked up by Netflix.
The film adaptation focuses on a young girl being prepared for the grown-up world by her overbearing mother, only for her "life plan" to be interrupted by her eccentric neighbour The Aviator who introduces her to his new friend The Little Prince.
The Little Prince will be available on Netflix in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and the US from 5th August