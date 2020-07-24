Speaking to THR, Richardson-Sellers explained that her character, Chloe, looks set to come between the power couple of the first film Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Elle (Joey King).

"[Chloe] instantly becomes best friends with Noah and she is very elevated," she said, delving into how Noah and Elle are forced to live apart when Noah joins Harvard University.

“Long-distance is so hard and I think that's what this film does really well is it sort of exposes the stresses that long distance can put through both of our characters," Richardson-Sellers added.

“And it also exposes the assumptions that can be made as a result, and what happens when there's not great communication among partners. So, it was super fun to come in and stir the pot up a bit."

While Noah spends the majority of the film at Harvard, his girlfriend Elle is is left to complete her senior year of high school in Los Angeles. This long-distance relationship is made even harder with the arrival of new character Marco (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez), who charms Elle.

“He's artistic. He dances. He plays the guitar. He sings. It's a kind of whole different kind of guy than she's used to,” Perez said about his character.

“When they finally have this little meet-cute and they start this relationship, this friendship, I think she starts questioning herself. Does she love Noah? Does she like Marco? What's her future going to be?"

If all this sounds like the making of real drama, King (who also serves as executive producer) says the set-up creates a sequel even “better than the first movie”.

She told THR: "We wanted to give fans something to remember, something that is even bigger and better than the movie that they fell in love with initially, something that exceeded all expectations and still remained true to the absolute fun, loving, ridiculously silly nature of the first movie.

“And I just think that, not to toot our own horn, but I kind of think that we might have hit it out of the park or whatever."

And if one sequel wasn't enough, King has now confirmed The Kissing Booth 3 is on it's way to Netflix too.

The Kissing Booth 2 will arrive on Netflix on Friday 24th July.