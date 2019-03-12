It’s an original if predominantly talky approach, handsomely staged in Louisiana, with a light piano score from Thomas Newman and an ear for the times ("Jiminy Christmas!" exclaims a pious Costner).

Although more male-oriented than Arthur Penn’s 1967 account (Kathy Bates appears as Texas governor "Ma" Ferguson and Kim Dickens as Hamer’s wife), you’ll still cheer on our out-of-date lawmen on as they eschew wiretapping and other new-fangled novelties in favour of getting the job done the old way.

Hancock turns the outlaws’ fame into a narrative device and succeeds in rescuing Hamer’s reputation after he was played as an incompetent in Penn's Bonnie and Clyde.

The Highwaymen arrives on Netflix on 29 March