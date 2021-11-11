The Harder They Fall 2: Release date rumours, cast, trailer and latest news

Idris Elba’s second Western for Netflix this year, The Harder They Fall, is streaming now – having arrived on the platform on Wednesday 3rd November 2021.

Advertisement

Given the film’s action-packed ending, it’s no surprise that hopes have turned to a sequel already to tie up all of the loose ends.

But will we receive a second instalment of the star-studded Western? And if so, what can we expect? Here’s everything that you need to know about The Harder They Fall 2 rumours, including release date, cast and character rumours.

*Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Harder They Fall*

Will there be a The Harder They Fall 2?

While a second instalment of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall hasn’t been given the go-ahead just yet, director Jaymes Samuel has said that he intends to make a sequel.

Talking about whether the ending of the film leaves things open for another instalment, Samuel told Esquire: “Wide, open. Wide, wide, wide open. I’m going back to do multiple films in what I call the CCU: the Cowboy Cinematic Universe. For me, the only thing better than Trudy Smith is more Trudy Smith, you know what I mean? I’m always going to dive back into the Old West.”

Will there be a The Harder They Fall prequel?

Never mind a sequel – ahead of The Harder They Fall’s debut, Samuel told Slash Film that he always envisioned the film as the first part in a trilogy, meaning there could well be a prequel on the cards.

“It was a short film, so really The Harder They Fall is book one. I’m always going to go to the Old West. I’ve always imagined The Harder They Fall as a three-parter, as it were, a prequel and a sequel,” he said.

“Without spoilers, The Harder They Fall always ended the way The Harder They Fall ended because I’m coming back, I’m coming back,” he added. So watch this space!

Netflix

The Harder They Fall 2 release date

Given that The Harder They Fall 2 is yet to be given the go-ahead, fans will have to wait for more information about a potential release date.

The Harder They Fall 2 cast and characters

While specific cast members have not yet been announced, we’re sure to see a host of familiar faces.

However, while actors including Jonathon Majors (Nat Love), Zazie Beetz (Mary Fields) and Regina King (Trudy Smith) are sure to be back, star of the show Idris Elba seems unlikely to return given his character Rufus Buck’s unfortunate fate at the end of first film.

Netflix

The Harder They Fall 2 plot

It’s likely that a sequel film would pick up where the Harder They Fall left off.

The ending of The Harder They Fall sees Nat fulfil his revenge mission and kill Rufus, the outlaw who murdered his parents and etched a cross on Nat’s head when he was a child.

Nat fakes his own death and flees the town to live with Mary but, in a big twist, we see “Treacherous” Trudy, Rufus’s close associate, watching Nat and Mary – and planning her revenge…

The Harder They Fall ending explained: Were Nat Love and Rufus Buck brothers?

The Harder They Fall 2 trailer

With a sequel film yet to be confirmed, it’s far too early for a trailer.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest news about The Harder They Fall 2, so keep checking back for more.

Advertisement

The Harder They Fall is streaming on Netflix now – if you’ve already seen the film, take a look at our The Harder They Fall ending explainer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.