Among the featured subjects is approachable but obsessive New York design school professor David Carroll, a man on a quest to acquire his own data. His journey takes him to London and Cambridge Analytica – the consultancy closed down in 2018 after a scandal involving unsuspecting Facebook users having their data harvested and then used for political gain.

This fastidiously partisan account, directed by Oscar-nominated Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim (The Square), relies heavily on us-versus-them testimony and conjures its own version of project fear.

It falters only in terms of the sketchiness of its star whistleblower, former Cambridge Analytica business development director Brittany Kaiser, a social media-savvy human rights lobbyist turned Republican jet-setter whose inside info helps lay the insidious system bare.

The Great Hack has a limited release in cinemas and is available on Netflix