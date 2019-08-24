After the collapse of the government, law and order have broken down and gunslingers are free to work as mercenaries, tracking down enemies – for a price.

Starring alongside Pascal are Gina Garano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi as droid IG-11 (with Waititi also serving as one of the show's directors).

And another little scrap of information from Disney's D23 Expo, where the trailer had its premiere: Agents of SHIELD's Ming-Na Wen is set to star in the show, though details of her character have yet to be revealed.

The Mandalorian will launch on Disney+ in the USA on 12th November. A UK date for the arrival of Disney+ has yet to be revealed.