According to reports, the new show will centre on a young undercover cop trying to infiltrate a gang, which simultaneously plants its own mole in the police – the same premise as The Departed and 2002 Hong Kong movie Internal Affairs, which the former is based on.

Excited? Us too. Especially when remembering The Departed won a total of four Oscars.

The Departed reports come days after Rupert Grint was announced as the star of Amazon’s Snatch TV series. Plus, Lethal Weapon, The Exorcist and Taken are all in the TV series pipeline.

Lesson to learn: if you’ve got a beloved movie then the chances are a TV executive somewhere is thinking of making it into a series. We’ve got our fingers crossed for Back to the Future.