The trailer also confirms the news that the film will be released on 26th July 2019.

The Current War tells the story of the race to light up America and the world in the 19th century.

"I'm so full of ideas it'll take me 12 lifetimes to execute it," Edison says at the beginning of the trailer. "I'm working on something now, something so new that the world will never be the same."

But soon Westinghouse, and later Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult), arrive to challenge his ambitions. Check it out below.

The film also stars Cumberbatch's Avengers colleague Tom Holland as Edison's young secretary Samuel Insull and Succession's Matthew MacFadyen as financier JP Morgan.

The Current War will be released in UK cinemas on 26th July