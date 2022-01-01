The best movies of 2021 to stream now

Like 2020 before it, 2021 was another rather strange year for film, with cinemas having remained shuttered across the UK from January until May.

But that didn't stop it being a terrific 12 months for new releases, with a huge variety of offerings debuting both on streaming services and theatrically – from period dramas like The Dig to blockbusters such as The Suicide Squad.

Of course, perhaps the most high profile of all new films was the long-delayed No Time to Die, with Daniel Craig's final 007 outing having finally arrived in September to largely positive reviews and impressive box office numbers.

Meanwhile, towards the beginning of the year, we saw some great films compete for the best picture Oscar, with Chloe Zhao's Nomadland taking the top spot ahead of contenders such as Sound of Metal and Promising Young Woman.

Read on for our picks of ten of the best from 2021...