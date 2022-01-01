The best movies of 2021 to stream now
Showing items 1 to 10 of 10
The Dig
- Drama
- History
- 2020
- Simon Stone
- 111 mins
- 12A
Summary:
An archaeologist embarks on the historically important excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1938.How to watch
Why watch The Dig?:
In this British drama about the 1938 excavation of an Anglo-Saxon burial ship in Suffolk, Carey Mulligan plays an upper-class widow who invites a working-class archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to examine part of her estate. Their interplay is engaging in an often fascinating film.
The Harder They Fall
- Action
- Drama
- 2021
- Jeymes Samuel
- 137 mins
- 15
Summary:
When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western.How to watch
Why watch The Harder They Fall?:
Boasting an excellent all-black cast, the directorial debut for musician Jeymes “The Bullitts” Samuel blows the dust off the western in violent fashion. Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) hunts his parents’ killer (Idris Elba) after he’s sprung from jail.
The Suicide Squad
- Action
- Comedy
- 2020
- James Gunn (2)
- 132 mins
- 15
Summary:
Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a rag-tag bunch of cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. James Gunn's comic-book adventure comedy, starring Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and John Cena, with the voice of Sylvester StalloneHow to watch
Why watch The Suicide Squad?:
Idris Elba, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone (voicing a walking shark) battle a ruthless dictator in this action romp, with Margot Robbie as the gleefully homicidal Harley Quinn. Stuffed with cool attitude and comedy, this is joyous fun.
Finch
- Action
- Drama
- 2021
- Miguel Sapochnik
- 115 mins
- 12
Summary:
On a post-apocalyptic Earth, a robot, built to protect the life of his creator's beloved dog learns about life, love, friendship and what it means to be human.How to watch
Why watch Finch?:
Pitched between Cast Away and WALL-E, this post-apocalyptic fable sees avuncular inventor Finch (Tom Hanks) go on a journey with his klutzy robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones). The chemistry between man and droid fuels a sci-fi road movie that’s sweet and soulful.
Sound of Metal
- Drama
- Music
- 2019
- Darius Marder
- 101 mins
- 15
Summary:
A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.How to watch
Why watch Sound of Metal?:
Riz Ahmed delivers an intuitive performance as heavy-metal drummer Ruben, who joins a deaf commune after his hearing deteriorates while on tour. This study of addiction and self-discovery is a melancholy exercise in empathy, and Ahmed leaves a lasting mark.
No Time to Die
- Action
- Thriller
- 2020
- Cary Fukunaga
- 163 mins
- 12A
Summary:
James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.How to watch
Why watch No Time to Die?:
In Daniel Craig’s last hurrah as 007, he’s lured out of retirement to thwart the spread of DNA-specific weaponry that’s fallen into the hands of Rami Malek’s supervillain. Craig plays a weary Bond dogged by regrets — with solid assistance from paramour Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas as a CIA agent.
Promising Young Woman
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 2020
- Emerald Fennell
- 114 mins
- 15
Summary:
Oscar-winning thriller starring Carey Mulligan. Haunted by a traumatic incident from her time at medical school, 30-year-old Cassie spends her evenings ensnaring predatory men in clubs and teaching them some harsh life lessons. When she discovers an opportunity to bring a man from her past to justice, Cassie gets to work enacting the ultimate revenge plot.How to watch
Why watch Promising Young Woman?:
This acid-tongued, deviously plotted revenge fantasy earned Oscar nods for Carey Mulligan and writer/director Emerald Fennell. Mulligan’s promising young woman feigns drunkenness in bars and surprises men who try to take advantage.
Black Widow
- Action
- Sci-fi
- 2020
- Cate Shortland
- 134 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.How to watch
Why watch Black Widow?:
The first solo feature for the female superspy is an exhilarating adventure that expands on her origins. Joining Scarlett Johansson is Florence Pugh as assassin Yelena, Rachel Weisz as mysterious Melina and David Harbour as the Red Guardian, a boorish Soviet super-soldier.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- Drama
- Comedy
- 2021
- Jonathan Butterell
- 115 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen.How to watch
Why watch Everybody’s Talking about Jamie?:
Packed with dance and razzle-dazzle performances, this version of the West End smash never puts a glittery stiletto heel wrong. Max Harwood is teenager Jamie, who dreams of going to the prom in drag, with Richard E Grant as his mentor.
Nomadland
- Drama
- 2020
- Chloé Zhao
- 107 mins
- 12A
Summary:
A woman in her sixties, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.How to watch
Why watch Nomadland?:
A journey across America’s West unfolds with majesty in Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-winning drama. Reeling from the tragedy of losing her home and her husband, free-spirited Fern (Frances McDormand) hits the road and finds a sense of community with people similarly cast adrift. Transcending narrative conventions, Nomadland salutes the resilience of humankind and is genuinely unforgettable.