MUNCH! Gory zombie horror

The Return of The Living Dead

Enjoyable semi-sequel to George Romero's 1968 cult classic

World War Z

Brad Pitt remains serene in the face of fast-moving zombie hordes

More like this

Evil Dead (2013)

A true reboot of Sam Raimi's 1981 classic, with sharp dialogue, humour and plenty of gore

SPLAT! Creatures, monsters and mutants

Black Sheep

Tremendous Kiwi romp about sheep that have gone baaaaaaad

Sharknado

Is it superior to Citizen Kane and Vertigo? The debate continues

The Descent

A brilliantly constructed panic attack from British director Neil Marshall

AAAAAAAAAAH! Teen screamers

It Follows

A teenage girl becomes cursed by a supernatural monster as a result of her first sexual encounter

Carrie

In the 2013 remake, Carrie is still massively cheesed off

Battle Royale

Japanese students fight to the death in a cracking cult classic

HMMMMMMM! Mind-blowing psychological thrillers

Gerald's Game

Recent Netflix adapation of a small-scale suspense tale from the master of horror, Stephen King

Babadook

Your childhood nightmares realised

Let The Right One In

A Swedish vampire masterpiece

BOO! Scary ghost stories

Paranormal Activity

Back to scary basics with a cheap but effective haunted-house shocker

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Ryan Reynolds moves into a haunted house

The Woman in Black

Daniel Radcliffe's solicitor works on a will-drafting job with a twist

Advertisement

Watch all these movies at Netflix UK