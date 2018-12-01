All are trapped in a vortex of self-promotion and stunts (one throws dollars off a roof, shouting, "Let’s make it rain on Hollywood Boulevard!"), and although Hilton seems the sanest, she admits she’s minus "part of my soul". The film is ultimately rather sad: the sassy Furlan can’t get taken seriously as an actor, post-Vine, while Bichutsky, too old for wet T-shirt contests at 33, admits he’s lonely.

Without labouring the point, Marcus reveals the existential emptiness at the centre of this entire, precarious new economy. After all, when Furlan hooks up with Pamela Anderson’s ex Tommy Lee, she loses 100,000 followers in an instant.

The American Meme is available now on Netflix