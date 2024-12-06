That Christmas soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix film including an original by Ed Sheeran
The film also features hits from Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay and more.
Love Actually director Richard Curtis is back with another festive movie and his first animated project, That Christmas.
The film, which is adapted from a trio of picture books Curtis published in 2021, revolves around a handful of familiar preparing for Christmas Day in the fictional coastal town of Wellington-on-Sea.
But when the worst snowstorm in history hits the town, parents are separated from the children and Christmas chaos ensues.
A brilliant soundtrack accompanies the action, which even features an original song by pop superstar Ed Sheeran.
Read on for the full list of songs in That Christmas, which is available to watch on Netflix now.
That Christmas soundtrack
Here are all the songs you’ll hear in That Christmas:
- Wannabe by The Spice Girls, performed by Michael Roberts
- Happy Birthday by Stevie Wonder, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast
- Levitating by Dua Lipa, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast
- Papa Don't Preach by Madonna, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast
- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town performed by Michael Roberts and Cast
- Boom Shak-a-Lak by Apache Indian
- Under the Tree by Ed Sheeran
- Silent Night by The Pre-Teens
- Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson
- Nessun Dorma by Turandot, performed by Cast
- Boom Shack-a-Lak performed by Cast
- Boom Shakalaka performed by Cast
- Snowflakes by Emmy the Great and Tim Wheeler
- Christmas Lights by Coldplay
Which song in That Christmas did Ed Sheeran write?
Ed Sheeran wrote the original Under the Tree with Johnny McDaid for the film, in which he sings about a lost love he is hoping to get back.
The track, which features Sheeran and Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie, was shot by Curtis and released on Tuesday 26th November alongside a music video shot in Suffolk (watch below).
It’s the second festive hit that Sheeran has released after the singer collaborated with Elton John for Merry Christmas back in 2021.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
That Christmas is now streaming on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.