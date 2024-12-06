But when the worst snowstorm in history hits the town, parents are separated from the children and Christmas chaos ensues.

A brilliant soundtrack accompanies the action, which even features an original song by pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

Read on for the full list of songs in That Christmas, which is available to watch on Netflix now.

That Christmas soundtrack

Santa in That Christmas, voiced by Brian Cox. Netflix

Here are all the songs you’ll hear in That Christmas:

Wannabe by The Spice Girls, performed by Michael Roberts

by The Spice Girls, performed by Michael Roberts Happy Birthday by Stevie Wonder, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast

by Stevie Wonder, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast Levitating by Dua Lipa, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast

by Dua Lipa, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast Papa Don't Preach by Madonna, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast

by Madonna, performed by Michael Roberts and Cast Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town performed by Michael Roberts and Cast

performed by Michael Roberts and Cast Boom Shak-a-Lak by Apache Indian

by Apache Indian Under the Tree by Ed Sheeran

by Ed Sheeran Silent Night by The Pre-Teens

by The Pre-Teens Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson

by Kelly Clarkson Nessun Dorma by Turandot , performed by Cast

by , performed by Cast Boom Shack-a-Lak performed by Cast

performed by Cast Boom Shakalaka performed by Cast

performed by Cast Snowflakes by Emmy the Great and Tim Wheeler

by Emmy the Great and Tim Wheeler Christmas Lights by Coldplay

Which song in That Christmas did Ed Sheeran write?

Ed Sheeran. Mark Surridge/Disney Plus

Ed Sheeran wrote the original Under the Tree with Johnny McDaid for the film, in which he sings about a lost love he is hoping to get back.

The track, which features Sheeran and Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie, was shot by Curtis and released on Tuesday 26th November alongside a music video shot in Suffolk (watch below).

It’s the second festive hit that Sheeran has released after the singer collaborated with Elton John for Merry Christmas back in 2021.

