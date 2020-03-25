Previously, such activity has not been allowed without copyright permissions, but these have been temporarily relaxed until the end of the current school year.

This is to help the unprecedented number of children who are having to learn online from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has put many countries into strict lockdown—including the UK.

The entire Harry Potter series, from The Philosopher's Stone to The Deathly Hallows, is included in the new deal.

The worldwide phenomenon follows Harry, Hermione and Ron as they attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while facing off against the evil Lord Voldemort.

Production on the next instalment of spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts has been delayed by coronavirus.

JK Rowling joins the likes of Oti Mabuse, Joe Wicks, Candice Brown and Konnie Huq on the list of celebrities offering help during this difficult lockdown.