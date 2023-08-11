But who is Taylor Russell and what else has she starred in? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Taylor Russell?

Timothée Chalamet as Lee and Taylor Russell as Maren in Bones and All. Yannis Drakoulidis / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Originally from Vancouver, Russell is an actor who recently starred in Bones and All as Maren, a young drifter who falls in love with Lee (Chalamet) and discovers he shares her unusual craving to eat human flesh.

Russell's breakout role came in Trey Edward Shults’s 2019 drama Waves.

How old is Taylor Russell?

The star is 29 years old.

What nationality is Taylor Russell?

Russell is Canadian and is originally from Vancouver.

What has Taylor Russell previously starred in?

After rising to fame thanks to her breakout role in the 2019 drama Waves, Russell went on to star in TV series including Netflix’s Lost In Space, YA drama Before I Fall and sci-fi TV series Falling Skies, while her film credits include the romantic drama Words on Bathroom Walls.

She is also set to star alongside Ewan McGregor in the upcoming film Mother Couch as well as alongside Alicia Vikander in the upcoming Korean-language movie Hope.

What has Taylor Russell said about Bones and All?

Russell previously opened up to Vanity Fair about how she had an instant emotional connection with her character, Maren, whose cannibalistic desires make it difficult to stay in any one place for too long.

“I moved a lot of my life. I was always in new environments," she explained.

Talking to Deadline about how she landed the role, Russell said: “I didn’t know the book, I didn’t know the subject matter, I didn’t know anything at all. I kind of felt — and still feel — that it could have led to anything. It could have just been a small role, and by the grace of whatever is looking out for me in this world, it was not a small role. That was a good and pleasant surprise.”

Talking about Guadagnino, she added: “He’s a real leader, Luca. He’s somebody who’s so specific in what he’s looking for. At the same time, he’s also open to being changed every day. There’s a malleable sense to him that, I think, is just innate to who he is. He has that beautiful blend of knowing where he wants to get to but not necessarily knowing how he’s going to get there. That’s the sweet spot where all of us want to live, but it’s definitely where he resides.”

She continued: “Being around that every day is scary at first, but you learn how to trust yourself and trust your choices. I had a lot of support in the jumping off of the cliff into the abyss. I didn’t feel like I was alone.”

Is Taylor Russell on Instagram?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @tayrussell. She has over 700,000 followers.

Is Taylor Russell on Twitter?

No, Russell is not currently on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X.

