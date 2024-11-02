The film also includes an excerpt from a eulogy given by Williams at Reeve’s funeral.

Speaking about why it was so important to include the footage of Williams and the story of their friendship, co-director Ian Bonhôte said: "I think because we ended up making the film so much about family... but their friendship was a step above, it was like brotherhood.

"They didn't have the same parents, but they were just so tied together."

Christopher Reeve as Superman Warner Bros

Bonhôte continued: "I think when we did the Glenn Close interview, and a few things she said in the interview, it just became clear that we needed to have that arc of Robin Williams stronger than even what we thought early on.

"And thanks to, I think, Will and Alexandra and Matt, we got in touch with Marsha Williams, Robin's ex partner, and she was very generous.

Read more:

"We knew very quickly that she wouldn't sit down for an interview. She's never sat down. She's never actually taken part in any of the movies that have happened. I would even argue that she's not super happy about them, but she told us a lot about it through phones and Zoom, and she did something which is even better for us.

"She opened her archive, and she gave us access to footage that nobody had ever seen and that she probably hadn't seen in years. And that made us able to actually bring another level of intimacy, because obviously you had moments in the main archive, in documentaries or interviews where Robin talks about Chris or Chris vice versa.

"But to see them in intimate settings is quite special."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Reeve's son Will also spoke with RadioTimes.com about the film, and said of Williams and his father's friendship being explored: "It was a joy to look back at the many decades of friendship between our dad and Robin. They were like brothers more than anything.

"They met as very young aspiring actors in a master's program at Juilliard in New York City, and then they both launched into a stratosphere that many don't reach, and they had that shared experience together, that they were going on that journey together, and that only brought them closer.

"And they were just kindred spirits, and saw the world the same way, and loved their families the same way, loved their craft the same way, and to revisit that in this film was a treat for us.

"Sure, it brings back great memories that we cherish. But I think it's also lovely for the audience to see, if they're fans of our dad or fans of Robin, or might not have known about their friendship. There's a lot in there for them as well."

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is in UK cinemas from Friday 1st November.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.