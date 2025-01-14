Succession creator's next project revealed as he re-teams with series exec
The project is currently untitled.
Jesse Armstrong has given a lot to television, whether it be through Peep Show, Fresh Meat, or more recently, Succession and now, he's back!
Since Succession came to end in 2023, plenty have been desperate to know what could be next for Armstrong and, according to reports from Deadline, a film is on the cards.
As per the publication, Armstrong is penning a currently untitled movie for HBO Films and will serve as executive producer alongside Frank Rich, who he worked with on Succession.
While details about the film are thin, it is said to "revolve around four friends who meet up during the turmoil of an ongoing international financial crisis".
Writing is still taking place for the film, but availabilities of cast members are reportedly "being checked for a production start later this year".
There had been plenty of speculation that a Succession spin-off was in the works following the sheer accomplishments of the original series, with 75 Emmy nominations and 19 wins under its belt.
Read more:
- Succession showrunner on why season 4 finale was the "right ending"
- Succession creator confirms early script was based on Murdoch family
However, Armstrong previously ruled out the possibility of a potential spin-off. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today show, he admitted it "doesn't feel like the most interesting thing to do to me".
He added that he had "written them [the characters] enough now".
While Armstrong may be better known for his TV works, he has penned a number of movies including In the Loop, Four Lions and Downhill, the latter of which starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Succession is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.
If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.