As per the publication, Armstrong is penning a currently untitled movie for HBO Films and will serve as executive producer alongside Frank Rich, who he worked with on Succession.

While details about the film are thin, it is said to "revolve around four friends who meet up during the turmoil of an ongoing international financial crisis".

Jesse Armstrong picks up an Emmy for Succession.

Writing is still taking place for the film, but availabilities of cast members are reportedly "being checked for a production start later this year".

There had been plenty of speculation that a Succession spin-off was in the works following the sheer accomplishments of the original series, with 75 Emmy nominations and 19 wins under its belt.

However, Armstrong previously ruled out the possibility of a potential spin-off. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today show, he admitted it "doesn't feel like the most interesting thing to do to me".

He added that he had "written them [the characters] enough now".

While Armstrong may be better known for his TV works, he has penned a number of movies including In the Loop, Four Lions and Downhill, the latter of which starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell.

