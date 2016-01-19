The film will tells the story of the duo's final tour in 1953 and will be directed by Jon S Baird, director of James McAvoy comedy-drama Filth, reports Deadline.

“Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy are my heroes,” said Pope, who co-wrote the Bafta-winning Philomena with Coogan. “When I watch their movies, in my head it is forever a Saturday morning and I am six years old watching the TV at home utterly spellbound. I am aware of the huge responsibility of bringing their characters to life, but I have not treated the boys with kid gloves or looked at them through rose coloured specs. They are living and breathing characters, with flaws and shortcomings."